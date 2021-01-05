Thursday, Jan. 7
Big Book Group AA meeting• 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon• 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Jan. 8
Unity on Division AA meeting• 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group• 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, Jan. 11
Tradition Five Al-Anon• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group• 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study• 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Northfield Sertoma Club• 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. Diane, 6514707367.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Monthly Meeting• 9 a.m., Join at bit.ly/riceswcdmeeting or dial in at 1-312-626-6799. Use the passcode: 702941 and meeting ID: 938 7318 0968.
