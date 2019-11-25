The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
St. Vincent de Paul• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Disabled American Veterans• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.
Thursday, Nov. 28
IRIS Turkey Trot• 8 a.m., Faribault Middle School, 704 17th Street SW, Faribault. 5K/10K walk or run. Register by Nov. 14 for a free t-shirt. $15-$40. irisremembers.com. Diana Kelley, trot@irisremembers.com, 5073344748.$15-$40. http://www.irisremembers.com.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Nov. 29
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
St. Vincent de Paul• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed.
Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 informal luncheon meeting• 11:30 a.m., Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Pl., Faribault. All are invited.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m. Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Free day with canned food donation.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. Space for local residents to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers.Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Sunday, Dec. 01
Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots Breakfast with Santa• 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Santa visiting from 9 a.m. to noon. Menu: eggs to order, pancakes, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, orange juice , milk and coffee. $7 for advanced tickets for adults, $5 for children six-13. At the door for $9 adults and $7 for children six-13. Children under five are free.
Women of the Moose Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Women of the Moose Breakfast served 8:30-11:00AM Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Dec. 02
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. Pantry days 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2
American Legion Post 43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 membership meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Faribault Emerald Dance Team Community Performance• 7 p.m., Faribault High School, 330 Sw 9th Ave., Faribault. Admission-nonperishable food items/monetary donation for St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf
Light Up A Life Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony• 7-8 p.m., Light Up A Life Tree Lighting Ceremony, Allina/District One Hospital Surgical Center Entrance, Faribault. The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Light Up A Life Hospice Fundraiser is at 7:00 pm. at Allina/District One Hospital Surgery Center Entrance. This is a remembrance ceremony featuring Beau Chant Choir. Refreshments will follow. Audrey Tebo, ajtebo@gmail.com, 507-334-0555.
Free Support Group for Families and Friends of Individuals Living with a Mental Illness• 7-8:30 p.m., Christ Community Covenant Church, 540 18th St SE, Owatonna. Sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Tuesday, Dec. 03
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free Meal located at The Cathedral of Our Merciful SaviorThis weeks Meal: Glazed Ham and Cheese sandwiches, macaroni salad, chips, fruit, relishes, pie
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Santa Storytimes• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. There will be a short storytime, with more time visit and take pictures with Santa. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.