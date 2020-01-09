The Waseca boys basketball team crushed St. James on Monday night after handily defeating them 85-48.
“We got off to a good start. We got a bunch of steals for easy layups on the other end and shot very well from the perimeter when St. James packed in their defense,” coach Seth Anderson said.
The team was cruising offensively all evening and finished with four different players in double figures. Junior Kyreese Willingham finished with 29 points and Ryan Dufault had 20 points while dropped five triples. Big man Andrew Morgan dropped 12 points and Matt Seberson finished right behind him with 11 of his own.
Senior Jacob Hulscher had six while Zach Hoehn and Ian Pomeroy each had two. St. James’s Logan Carlson had 10 points and Hayden Jones finished with 17 during the teams loss. Derrick Halverson also chipped in nine as well.
The boys are currently sitting at 9-3 this year following this win and are 2-0 within the conference. Waseca will travel to Blue Earth Area on Friday where tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.