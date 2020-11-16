Game: Red Wing (0-6) at Faribault (4-2), 7 p.m., Tuesday, Bruce Smith Field.
Last week: Faribault extended its win streak to three games with a 47-6 victory over Albert lea. Red Wing fell to Stewartville 48-6.
Previous meeting: The last game between the two came on Oct. 5, 2018, when the Falcons cruised to a 49-6 win.
1. In the last three weeks, Faribault has scored 133 points and allowed 19. The spread greatly improved the regular-season averages for Faribault, which ends the six-game slate scoring an average of roughly 29 points per game while allowing 18. Red Wing has been nearly the complete opposite in the midst of a three-game losing streak in which it has allowed 132 points and scored only 26. This season, the Wingers have averaged six points per game on offense and given up an average of 39 per game.
2. The ground game has really taken off for Faribault. In the last three weeks, the Falcons have rushed for at least 200 yards in every game. Junior quarterback Hunter Nelson and senior running back Alex Gardner account for the bulk of the yardage, with junior running backs Matthias Lenway and Elijah Hammonds seeing same action as well. Apart from last week in which Stewartville used the pass to surge past Red Wing, most opponents have utilized the run against the Wingers. In each of the last three games, the Wingers have allowed 168 yards, 295 yards and 143 yards to Lake City, Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville rushers respectively.
3. In the first three games of the season, opponents converted on 45 percent of third downs against the Falcons. It has been quite the turnaround in the last three weeks, however, as the Falcons have limited opponents to a 17% success rate on third-down conversions. Red Wing has struggled lately on third down, converting on 17% of its third-down chances. One way for Faribault to continue its effectiveness defensively on third downs is to shutdown Winger receiver Wyatt Gonsior, who has 11 receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in his last three contests.
4. Getting off to a fast start has been a key for the Falcons in getting a comfortable lead heading into the second half. As a result, the Falcons have trailed only once in the last three games. The Wingers, on the other hand, have not led in the first half yet this year. Should the Falcons come out with an effective offense in the first half, they have a clear advantage. The Wingers have given up 83 points in the first half to Lake City, Lourdes and Stewartville after allowing 59 points to Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Winona.