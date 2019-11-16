TODD HALE: Owatonna Bus Co. shines in annual inspection of vehicles

If you ever had any doubts of the safety of your kids who ride school buses operated by the Owatonna Bus Co., put those doubts aside. Yearly inspections of the OBC school buses by the Minnesota State Patrol showed that OBC buses nearly had a perfect score after over 60 buses were inspected. There were just a few points deducted on two buses for burned out lights.
Under state law, every school bus, whether district-owned or owned by a private company, be inspected once a year. The Owatonna Bus Co. inspection took place in July. All bus companies are notified at least a month ahead as to the date when the inspection will take place. That gives bus companies at least a month’s notice given to companies to prepare their buses. This positive report comes in midst of a report in the Star-Tribune that First Student, Minnesota’s largest transportation company had a failure rate of 9%. As a result, 141 buses from First Student’s fleet of 1,160 were pulled from the road until the repairs were addressed.
Bill Regan, owner-operator of the Owatonna Bus Co. said, “Thanks to our very dedicated shop crew, we have received high marks in our annual inspection for many years. We want to make sure that every kid we transport gets to school safely. Our inspections include exterior and interior of each bus.”
Checking on each bus that is used during the school year begins shortly after school dismisses for the summer. Each bus must pass a checklist that is closely monitored by OBC mechanics.
The maintenance crew
Credit should be given to all of the professional mechanics that keep Owatonna’s school buses qualified to transport students. Those who oversee bus inspections and repairs include Greg Lammers, Pat Steinberg, Mike Busho, Ross Spitzer, Jake Kaplan, Roger Busho, Connor Lantsberger and Bryce McCarty.
Owatonna Chorale readying for first concert
Members of the newly formed Owatonna Chorale have been undergoing weekly rehearsals in preparation for their first public concert, scheduled for Thursday, December 5 following the downtown lighted parade. The concert will be held at the First Baptist Church beginning at 7:00 p.m. The chorale has prepared a “Hometown for the Holidays” program of Christmas music. The chorale is directed by Garrick Comeaux. Accompanist is Lisa Richmond.
The chorale will also sing at the Ecumenical service at 7:00 p.m. on November 24 at the Associated Church.
The bar is high
Garrick Comeaux, the director, is extremely pleased with his singers. “The bar is high. Most of these singers are experienced and have sung in similar groups previously. It’s a wonderful group.” Comeaux is Director of Music and Liturgy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Here is a listing of members of the Owatonna Chorale: Soprano: Sarah Friesen, Gail Zollner, Deb Miller, Coqui Conkey, Jan Gora, Ann Peterson, Bev Cashman, Lisa Binkley Heather Burke, Jennifer Candullo, Stacey Mulet and Christine Behne. Alto: Cindy Crawford, Dawn Ritter, Paula Rue, Sonya Doyle, Debbie Eby, Amelia Harthan, Melissa Anderson, Jessica Beckman, Cheryl Anderson, Linda Shaw. Tenor: Tyler Bush, Soren Bjornstad, Fred Almer, Bill Miller, Ann Ruhling, Zachary Liebl and William Behne. Bass: Ben Beaupre, Al Arnold, Mathew Stanislav, Paul Hokanson, Kenneth Griswold, Jeffrey Jackson, Jim Joachim and Eldon Anderson.
Candidates sought from public for MBO Music Hall of Fame
Music Boosters of Owatonna is seeking the public’s help submitting suggestions for candidates for the MBO Music Hall of Fame. Former students should be out of high school at least 10 years and be active musically in their community. A brief summary should be submitted with the nomination as well as contact information. You may e-mail nominations to tonemusic1990@gmail.com.
The honorees last year were Harry Wenger, Roger Tenney, James Vandemark, Arnold Krueger Jr. and Wenger Corporation.
Community Thanksgiving dinner
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, a reminder that if you intend to donate a turkey to be used for the Community Dinner, they should be dropped off at the VFW Club by the first of next week so they can be thawed and prepared for roasting.
The dinner will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the VFW on Thanksgiving Day. Home deliveries of the dinner can be ordered by calling the VFW at 451-1001 beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are always needed the day before for preparation and on the day the dinner is served. Drivers for home deliveries are also needed and can report for delivery assignments by 11:00 a.m.
There is a significant cost involved in providing for the side dishes to be served with the turkey, so if you are attending the dinner, there will be a location to place donations.
Last reunion of the OHS Class of 1970 scheduled
The OHS Class of 1970 is planning their 50th reunion for Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the VFW in Owatonna. No paper invitations will be sent. All communication will be through Facebook and e-mail. An e-mail account has been set up at owatonnaclassof1970@gmail.com. Class members are asked to send an RSVP to this account.
This will be the last “official” reunion for this class.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame nominations
If you are planning to nominate a past OHS athlete for next year’s Athletic Hall of Fame keep in mind that December 31 is the deadline for nominations. The form is available on the Hall of Fame website at www.ohshalloffame.com or you can pick up forms at the OHS Athletic Office or at Kottke Jewelers. Specific questions can be addressed to Steve Erdman at soerdman51@gmail.com.
Nolan Baker and friends plan another Christmas musical display
One of the most unique and new displays of the holiday season was born about four years ago when Nolan Baker, now a sophomore at OHS used modern day technology to create an outdoor display at his home at 421 Murray that included music and lights in his front yard. The lights can be seen by passing motorists, and the music can be enjoyed by inviting motorists to tune their car radios to a certain FM to hear the music. The lights “dance” to the music provided on the FM band for about two blocks. Signs in each yard inform motorists as to where to tune their radios.
Since Nolan began his holiday project, two other homes of friends have joined him and will feature a new song in their display. Besides the Baker’s home, (4 songs) you will see musical displays at the home of Jeff Lenser and Becky Wilker, living two doors east of the Baker house at 401 Murray (3 songs) and Ryan and Brittni Ferch who live at 1014 Lincoln (4 songs).
The displays will debut this year on Thanksgiving Day and will continue until New Year’s Day. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday hours will be 5:00-11:00 p.m., Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve the show runs until midnight.
Thanks to Dylan Meiners for assistance with technology and programming. You can check the Facebook page for updates at facebook.com/murraystreetlights.
Nolan has actually started his own business under Baker Tech Services, at 363-3167.
Fair directors re-elected
Five incumbent board members were re-elected for a three-year term at this past week’s annual meeting of the Steele County Agricultural Society. They included Gene Fisher, Bruce Busho Jim Linder, Wayne Steele and Josh Prokopec. Official attendance at this year’s fair was estimated at 322,437, which is 9391 more than in 2018. Mega-Ride ticket sales were 4939, up 127 from 2018. Concession rentals numbered about 475 stands and booths. Booths in the Four Seasons
Centre totaled 300 and came from 19 different states and Canada.
Next year’s fair dates are August 18-23. “Food, Fun and Friends a Plenty in 2020”.
Gopher sports note
Ed Steinbauer, one of the early inductees into the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame pointed out to me back in 1998 that three Owatonna fullbacks played for the Gophers. They were Herb Joesting (1927), Ed Steinbauer (1940) and Noel Jenke (1966).
Owatonna used to be known as the “Butter Capitol of the World”; a sign had proclaimed that on old Highway 65. Gopher coach Bernie Bierman, who was guest speaker at the 1940 OHS football banquet hosted by the Rotary and Lions Club, was presented with a 11-pound butter football. The butter football was made by Al Camp of the Owatonna Farmers Gilt Edge Creamery and Bill McDonald, head of Pillsbury Academy. The banquet honored the football teams of both OHS and Pillsbury Academy.
Others who were inducted into the OHS Hall of Fame with Steinbauer that year were Eddie Keefe, the first OHS coach to be inducted, along with Bruce Bates, Dan Kosmoski and Joni Meilahn.
How much sleep do you get?
I have talked to a number of friends who brag about how they can go about their daily duties after getting four to five hours sleep. The one thing I like about semi-retirement is that I rarely have to get up at an early hour, as I did for all of my radio career and beyond.
The importance of getting enough sleep at night has become a priority reports an article written in the Atlanta Journal. If you have hypertension, diabetes or heart disease, getting enough sleep at night is imperative, the report says.
Researchers from the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine followed more than 1,600 adults for about 20 years and found that combining these illnesses with sleeping less than six hours nightly was a “deadly combo”.
They found those who had high blood pressure or diabetes and typically slept for less than six hours a night were twice as likely to die from heart disease or stroke. And subjects with heart disease or stroke who typically slept for less than six hours nightly were three times as likely to die from cancer.
On the other hand, sleeping more than six hours nightly eliminated the early-death risk. The study team said short sleep duration can be used to predict long-term health outcomes.
Jottings
The Owatonna Arts Center will host students from Shattuck-St. Mary’s Pre-Conservatory of Music tomorrow at 2:00 in the Performing Arts Hall. A varied program will be performed by students from all over the world. The public is invited.
The Ladies Aid of Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford will hold their fall bazaar bake sale and luncheon next Saturday, November 23, from 10:00am to 1:00 p.m.
Remember?
The first all-girl rock band in Owatonna was born back in the mid-60’s. Members included Sue Green, Linda Knutson, Carol Moe and Susie Mork. The band traveled to many towns around us and even into Iowa.
Adam Connor recognized for highway safety work
OHS grad Sgt. Adam Connor, who is a deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, was recently recognized for his work with his department in helping organize traffic safety events on U.S. Highway 14 corridor. He was a recipient of the “Challenge Coin award”.
Thanks Dave and welcome Lisa
Owatonna’s Lisa Kern has been named the new director for the Koda Living Community, replacing Dave Vandergon who is transferring to Hastings. Dave has overseen the Koda operation for the past five years. Lisa has been involved in Steele County nursing home patient care for 26 years.
Two wheeled troopers
At one time, decades ago, some state troopers rode motorcycles. I remember Owatonna’s Dan Long, owner of the Arnold Hotel, was one of those troopers who patrolled the highways on a cycle. One hilarious story he told me was the time he was riding on the highway and a bee flew under the back of his shirt. The shirt was billowed out from the wind and Dan didn’t want to slow down and let the shirt deflate! I don’t remember how he said he remedied the situation.
A hilarious quote
The year was 1996. Orville Fretham drove the bus carrying Owatonna High School wrestlers to the state tournament. He was about to unload at the St. Paul Civic Center when a St. Paul cop came to the bus door and said, “what have you got going here?” “We’re here to play badminton.” Orville said. No smile from the cop but the coaches and team rolled on the floor!
Joke of the week
Sister Mary, who worked for a home health agency, was out making her rounds when she ran out of gas. As luck would have it, a gas station was just a block away. She walked to the station to borrow a gas can and buy some gas. The attendant told her the only gas can he owned had been loaned out but she could wait until it was returned. Since the nun was on the way to see a patient, she decided not to wait and walked back to her car and looked for something that she could fill with gas and spotted the bedpan she was taking to a patient. Always resourceful, she carried the bedpan to the station filled it with gas, and carried the full bedpan back to her car. As she was pouring the gas into her tank, Ole and Sven watched from across the street. Ole turned to Sven and said, “I don’t know about you, but if it starts, I’m turning Catholic!”