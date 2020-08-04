The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Aug. 07
28th Annual Rice County Relay for Life• 6-11 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. A modified event featuring a drive-thru Luminary event. Enter on the east side. Live broadcasts on KDHL. Blood Mobile from 4-10 pm. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Rice County Relay for Life to schedule an appointment. Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack will also be on site. Luminaries may be purchased at the State Bank of Faribault.
Saturday, Aug. 08
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Book-a-Lunch• 11 a.m., On the grass across from Veterans’ Memorial Park (between Langford Ave. & Hwy. 56), weather pending. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack while a few children’s books are read. Recommended for ages birth through age 10.