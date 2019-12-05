The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Dec. 07
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. Promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Live music by Faribault Senior High Choir and local folk musician Helen Forsythe. Free chair massages. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. http://bit.ly/2OOV9RJ.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Craft and Bake Sale• 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Christmas crafts and goodies. Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $8 for adults, $5 for youth five-12, free for children four and under.
Advent Bake Sale and Luncheon• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Scandinavian baked goods, including lefse. Lunch - $8.
Winterfest in Faribault• 1-10 p.m., Faribo Sno-Go Club's Vintage Snowmobile show on Central Ave from 1-4 p.m. Parade of lights at 5:30 p.m. Bundle up and boogie the night away from 6:30-10:00 p.m.
MAGAsota Meet-Up Event• 2-4 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Iinvite family, friends and neighbors to help re-elect President Trump in 2020.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4TH Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, Dec. 08
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Dec. 26 is a free day with canned food donation.
Monday, Dec. 09
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic• 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Mobile Office Hours• 3-4:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Opportunity to seek help with a federal issue or agency. No appointment is needed.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective with Kevin Strauss• 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Stories, songs, easy ways kids and adults can save water (and money).
Taste Kernza Beer, Learn About Eco-Friendly Grain• 6:30 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective with Kevin Strauss• 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Stories, songs, easy ways kids and adults can save water (and money).
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Rib Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Dec. 13
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 or from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, and closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.
Homeschool Science Day: Waste Warriors• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Simple tips for reducing household waste. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Ooey, Gooey• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Get sticky with some hands-on science. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Special Club Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Includes other menu items all with salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday the 13th group• 11:30 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. Meet for lunch.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.