CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican attorney general is defending a local high school football coach who came under fire for allegedly leading students in prayer.
At issue is a complaint against the Cameron R-1 School District from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, national association of atheists and agnostics. Cameron, Missouri is about 50 miles north of Kansas City, Missouri.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation alleged that the high school football coach and assistant coach illegally lead students in prayer before and after games. In an October letter to the district, foundation attorney Chris Line wrote that the head coach violated the U.S. Constitution "because he endorses and promotes his religion when acting in his official capacity as a school district employee."
The establishment clause of the First Amendment prohibits government from favoring one religion over others.