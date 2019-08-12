FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brandon Servania scored two goals, Michael Barrios had three assists and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 5-3 on Saturday night.
Servania came on in the 75th minute and scored his first MLS goal in the 85th with a sliding finish from point-blank range of a cross by Barrios. The 20-year-old homegrown making his 10th career appearance then capped the scoring with a side-footer from the top of the 6-yard box in the third minute of stoppage time.
Minnesota United (11-8-5) had a seven-game unbeaten streak snapped. It lost for the first time since a 1-0 loss to Colorado on June 8.
Minnesota’s Ethan Finlay blasted a volley from point-blank range past goalkeeper Jesse González to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute, but Ryan Hollingshead scored on a rising left-footer in the 28th and Santiago Mosquera banged a high shot from the right flank off the far post and into the net in the 32nd to give FC Dallas a 2-1 lead.
Finlay chest-trapped an arcing pass by Collin Martin then chipped a volley into the net from the top of the box to tie it in the 41st minute, but Reggie Cannon gave FC Dallas (10-9-6) a 3-2 lead in the 45th minute. Michael Barrios threaded a pass through a pair of defenders to a charging Cannon, who slipped a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Vito Mannone into the net.
Hassani Dotson slipped through a pair of defenders, cut back to evade another and then blasted a side-netter from outside the box to make it 3-3 in the 73rd minute.
Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.
© Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.{p style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{p style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{p style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml} {o:OfficeDocumentSettings} {o:AllowPNG/} {/o:OfficeDocumentSettings} {/xml}{![endif]--}{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml} {w:WordDocument} {w:Zoom}0{/w:Zoom} {w:TrackMoves}false{/w:TrackMoves} {w:TrackFormatting/} {w:PunctuationKerning/} {w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing}18 pt{/w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing} {w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing}18 pt{/w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing} {w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery}0{/w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery} {w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery}0{/w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery} {w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/} {w:SaveIfXMLInvalid}false{/w:SaveIfXMLInvalid} {w:IgnoreMixedContent}false{/w:IgnoreMixedContent} {w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText}false{/w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText} {w:Compatibility} {w:BreakWrappedTables/} {w:DontGrowAutofit/} {w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/} {w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/} {/w:Compatibility} {/w:WordDocument} {/xml}{![endif]--}{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml} {w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=”false” LatentStyleCount=”276”} {/w:LatentStyles} {/xml}{![endif]--}{!--[if gte mso 10]} {style} /Style Definitions / table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} {/style} {![endif]--} {!--StartFragment--} {!--EndFragment--}