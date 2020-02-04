Thursday, Feb 06
Public Open Skate: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Tickets are $5 general public and $2 for spouses. Dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff must present ID. Skates are provided for rental. Must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free, and the event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Mental Health Presentation by Carrie Duba: 7 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W, Northfield.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Feb 07
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Goodsell Observatory Open House: 7-9 p.m., Carleton College, 1 N College St., Northfield. Pending clear skies, see go.carleton.edu/observatory for final decisions.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Goodsell Observatory Open House: 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One N. College St. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, Feb 08
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Todd Lippert Town Hall Tour: 5-6:30 p.m., Carleton College’s Alumni Guest House, 100 College St., Northfield. The event is free and open to the public.
Monday, Feb 10
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Faculty Recital: 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Christopher Atzinger will perform piano. For more information, contact Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Feb 11
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic: 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. The clinic is for children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Three Links Care, 815 Forest Ave., Northfield for the Alzheimer’s Association monthly caregiver support group meeting. The meeting is facilitated by trained facilitators and is a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. Call 507-664-8858. For more information, contact Pam Tidona, pam.tidona@threelinks.org, 507-664-8800. http://threelinks.org.
Pet Grief Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science): 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. There will be a short science presentation followed by a discussion. For more information, contact cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Feb 12
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank — second floor, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield. For more information, contact Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. The group is for those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane, 651-470-7367.