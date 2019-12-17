In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo, a Boy Scouts troop salutes during their meeting, in Kaysville, Utah. For decades, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of Boy Scouts of America’s greatest allies and the largest sponsor of troops. But on Jan. 1, the Utah-based faith will deliver the latest body blow to the struggling BSA when it implements its plan to pull out more than 400,000 youths and move them into a new global program of its own. This Latter-day Saint-based Boy Scouts troop in Kaysville, though, formed outside the church structure and plans to stick with the Boy Scouts after the church ends its longtime alliance at the end of 2019. (AP)