The Faribault boys and girls soccer teams were both in action Thursday night against Rochester Century, and both struggled to produce much offensive consistency.
Playing at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault, the Falcon girls team lost 14-0 against the Panthers, while the boys were felled in a 4-0 defeat in Rochester.
Both teams have now started the season 0-2, and both will also have a week off before taking the field again Thursday, Sept. 10. The girls team will host Red Wing at Bruce Smith Field, while the boys will travel to Red Wing.
Girls tennis vs. Rochester John Marshall
The Faribault girls tennis team traveled to play at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday afternoon and returned home after a 6-1 defeat.
The one point came from Stacie Petricka, who won a 6-3, 6-3 match at No. 2 singles.
“Much like her last match, Stacie’s opponent played a similar style as Stacie and they had some great rally points,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Again like her last match Stacie had better control of more points and was able to win the first set 6-3. Unlike her last match, Stacie remained in control and played a very similar second set with good ball placement and court coverage allowing her to win.”
At No. 1 singles, senior Kylie Petricka lost 6-1, 6-3, freshman Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and eighth grader Nell Gibbs was defeated 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, the No. 1 pairing of seniors Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost a tight three-set battle for the second match in a row, with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 setback.
“Rylie and Sarah were able to control the second set with good court coverage and ball placement,” Anderson said. “This allowed them to win the second set 6-1. They started the third set a bit slow and just couldn’t quite grab back the control they displayed in the second set. Again too many unforced errors by Faribault and some solid net play by their opponents allowed JM to win.”
The No. 2 doubles duo of Hailey Reuvers and Ashley Rost lost 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 3 pairing of Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein were defeated 7-5, 7-0.
Faribault will next host Owatonna on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Girls swim and dive vs. Red Wing
The Falcons snatched wins in five of the 12 events Thursday evening against Red Wing, but the Wingers were able to snare a 99-81 victory in the virtual dual meet.
Abby Larson won twice individually in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle, Bennett Wray-Raabolle motored to first in the 500 freestyle, Verity Wray-Raabolle powered to the wall first in the 100 backstroke and Miller Munoz soared to first in the 1-meter diving competition.
The Wray-Raabolle sisters also finished second and third in the 50 freestyle, with Verity claiming second and Bennett snagging third. Additionally, Kayla Kenow swiped second in the 100 breaststroke, Ava Nelson finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle, and Grace Rechtzigel coupled a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
“We had a good fun meet last night even though we were missing a few swimmers,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “Our girls are swimming well. The girls are cheering for each other which I believe makes a difference in our swims. Our captains are doing a great job guiding and motivating the team. Our divers are getting better with each meet and our swimmers are dropping their times in their races. We also are putting girls in off events to see what they can do in them. Our younger girls are swimming well, too.”
Cross country vs. Mankato East
Although seniors Ruby Gernandt and Gabby Yetzer were able to finish first and third Thursday afternoon in Mankato, the Faribault girls cross country team lost out to Mankato East’s depth in a 24-31 loss.
A late kick from Gernandt allowed her to cross relatively comfortably in first with a time of 21 minutes, 0.7 seconds, while Yetzer claimed third in 21:08.9. Olivia Beschorner finished second for the Cougars in 21:07.4.
Freshman Mariana Foxhoven finished eighth, junior Felicity Foxhoven was ninth, seventh grader Cecilia Hoisington claimed 10th, seventh grader Brynn Beardsley cross in 11th and seventh grader Clair Linnemann was 12th.
On the boys side, Mankato East was able to distance itself with an 18-43 win.
Junior Thomas Malecha was the first Falcon across in fourth, while senior Tanner Longshore finished sixth.
Freshman James Hoisington, freshman Owen Beardsley, sophomore Alex Tuma, sophomore Ricky Cordova and senior Jadon Kittlesen all finished successively in 10th through 14th place.