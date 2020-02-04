Monday’s meeting between the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers and the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals turned out to be a strong reflection of the season each team is having. In short, the Bucs were dominant, while the Cards struggled mightily.
The end result was WEM’s most lopsided win of the season thus far and was consequently BA’s worst loss of the season, with the Bucs steamrolling their way to a 91-39 win.
Thanks to a balanced, talented and dangerous offense, WEM (ranked No. 5 in Class A) was able to build a 58-20 halftime lead.
Charlie King led the Cardinals in scoring with 11 points, followed by Kade Robb with eight. Elliot Smith and Justin Simones chipped in four apiece, Bo Dienst and Jack Jandro each scored three, and Mitchell Schuenke and Sam Jandro scored two each.
Comparatively speaking, there was a night and day difference between each team’s performance at the free throw line as well as from outside the arc. WEM sunk 14 3-pointers in the game, and the Bucs also made 19 of 24 free throw attempts, but BA only made it to the free throw line four times and sunk just two of those attempts. The Cards also managed just three 3-pointers in the game.
Five WEM players reached double digits in points, including Grant McBroom, who led the team with 24 and didn’t miss any of his first seven shots.
Nick LeMeiux finished with a season-high 16 points, Domanik Paulson tallied 14, Cole Kokoschke scored 12 and Zack Sticken finished with 11.
Dylan Androli chipped in eight, sophomore Brady Nutter got some playing time in the second half and finished with four points and junior Colten Henry chipped in two points on a pair of free throws.
WEM is now 18-1 overall and 10-0 in the Gopher Conference, while Bethlehem Academy fell to 1-18 overall and 0-10 in conference play.
MSAD girls basketball edges Shattuck
It wasn’t pretty, but the MSAD girls basketball team got the job done Monday in a 34-29 win over Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
“We beat them back in December and won by a larger margin,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “We played a pretty sloppy game tonight; however, we were able to pull out the win, and now we can turn our focus to the GPSD tournament starting on Thursday.”
Dalina Schwartz again led the Trojans with 24 points and also contributed six rebounds and two steals, while Javanna Johnson scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds and swiped five steals.
Esther Olakunle chipped in two points and also finished with nine rebounds and a steal, while Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez contributed four rebounds and a steal.
The Trojans will now travel to the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma with a 5-8 record.
Shattuck cruises past MSAD boys basketball
The Shattuck-St. Mary’s boys basketball team had no trouble with the MSAD Trojans on Monday night, with the Sabres cruising to a 63-25 win.
Monday’s game was the second meeting between the two teams; SSM won the first game on Dec. 12 when it handed MSAD a 79-25 defeat.
MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez felt the Trojans played well in the first few minutes but ultimately didn’t respond very well when the Sabres started applying more defensive pressure.
“We lost our momentum then,” Gonzalez said. “Even though we saw many good plays on both sides, we didn’t do enough to stay in the game with them. They were too fast for us, and our inability to rebound really killed us, as we only had nine rebounds in the whole game.”
Benny Dow again led the Trojans with 16 points, while Jose Soriano-Martinez finished with four steals and Karsen Schroeder took three charges in the game.
The Trojans (0-12) will have a few opportunities to pick up their first win of the season later this week after they depart for the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma on Wednesday.