Trucks are jammed on the motorway A4 near Bautzen, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the controls at the border with Poland, a traffic jam formed on the Autobahn 4 between Dresden and Goerlitz, which, according to police, had grown to a length of 40 kilometers by noon. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP)