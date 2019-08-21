The Northfield girls cross country team may appear a bit shorthanded at first glance, but a deeper look reveals a steady progression that allows the Raiders to handle some key absences and graduations.
Grace Acheson and Elizabeth Acheson are running in college at the University of Mary after consistently finishing in the team’s top five runners last year, while last season’s top runner, junior Nicole Theberath, is still recovering from a torn meniscus suffered during last spring’s track season. Northfield replaced those holes by flooding the roster with numbers.
“We also had over 20 new girls join this year,” Northfield coach Nichole Porath said. “That’s huge for us. Two years ago we had a girls roster of just 19 runners total. While we can still be competitive with a small squad, having nearly twice as many runners will help our depth.”
Theberath could very well make a return at some point this year, but while she’s still hampered, Porath said Theberath can be useful as one of the young team’s leaders.
As for who can fill into those three vacated spots atop the lineup? Senior Katie Schroeer should still remain at the front of the pack after she was the team’s third-fastest runner at last year’s Section 1AA meet, while sophomore Clara Lippert (fourth Raider runner at sections) enters the fall after a solid track and field season in which she was part of an all-state relay.
A couple potential big movers up the lineup are sophomore Adriana Fleming and eighth-grader Isabel Fleming, who are both expected to make a jump during their second season on the team.
The natural progression of a number of younger runners could also translate to faster times across the board, which means there won’t necessarily be a few runners out way ahead of the pack and instead a pack pushing a few to even faster times.
“I think the girls team should really be looking to turn some heads this year,” Porath said.
Last year’s finish: Northfield finished ninth out of 12 teams in the Big 9 Conference in addition to slotting into 13th out of 16 teams at the Section 1AA meet.
Major departures
Grace Acheson
Elizabeth Acheson
Important returners
Zoe Graham, senior
Jess Messner, senior
Katie Schroeer, senior
Nicole Theberath, junior
Adriana Fleming, sophomore
Clara Lippert, sophomore
Isabel Fleming, eighth-grader