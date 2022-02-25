Owatonna Figure Skating Club Skaters competed in the 2022 Hiwathaland Open and Compete USA Figure Skating Competition in Rochester from February 4-6. Skaters represented the OFSC in many categories from Preliminary Plus Freeskate to Basic Skill 6 Freeskate. Skaters also skated showing their technique in Jumps, Spins, Compulsory (no music), Showcase Dramatic performance, and Interpretative Showcase.
From left to right: back row - Teegan Embury, Kathryn Walsh, Hannah McNett, Haley McNett, Ashley Holm; front row - Nora Sletten-Berge and Miriam Lindee.
Owatonna Figure Skating Club Skaters compete in the Bend of the River Open Figure Skating Competition in Mankato, MN January 8th, 2022. Skaters competed in Freeskate, Compulsory, Jumps, and Spins at the Preliminary and Pre Preliminary Level.
Left to right: Hannah McNett and Ashley Holm. (Photos submitted by Owatonna Figure Skating Club)
