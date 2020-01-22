WASECA — The American Legion Post 228 in Waseca will be holding its largest fundraiser of the year, the Adult Carnival, on Friday, Jan. 31.
The event, to be held at the Legion building, 700 S. State St. in Waseca, will feature carnival games, carnival-themed food (including pulled pork sandwiches), a silent auction and a live auction all for adults to participate in. There will also be a beer and wine tasting.
"Funds from this event go to a variety of activities in our organization," said Denise Ziemke of the Waseca American Legion Auxiliary. "We support veterans, active duty service members and their families. We provide youth scholarships and education. We sew items that are needed at the VA. We send packages to active duty military. We volunteer to assist older veterans. And we visit veterans in nursing homes, to name just a few of our activities."
The post celebrated its 100th anniversary on Oct. 2.
The carnival games will begin at 5 p.m., with the live auction scheduled for 9 p.m.