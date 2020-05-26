The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, May 28
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1:30-7:30 p.m., Family Video, 712 4th St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
St. Vincent de Paul — May Grocery Distributions• 6-8 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Saturday, May 30
Story Adventures with a Naturalist!• 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Join an RBNC Naturalist on Facebook live for a nature story! A video will be posted after the live event for those unable to attend live. Become a member or donate today at rbnc.org/donate. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Tuesday, June 02
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. BBQ chicken, onion rings, corn, fruit, relishes and dessert.
Wednesday, June 03
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.