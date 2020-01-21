Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Jan 23
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Friday, Jan 24
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Jan 25
Fishing Contest• 1-2:30 p.m., The St. Peter Fire Department Ice Fishing contest on Hallett’s Pond. Round up kids and check it out.
Sunday, Jan 26
Nicollet County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting• 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at Treaty Site Historical Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Brunch at 11:30 a.m. and speaker, Karen Annexstad Humphrey at 12:30 p.m.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan 27
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Jan 28
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Jan 29
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Medicare 101• 3-5 p.m., At St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. You will learn the basics of Medicare Part A,B, C, and D. The class will also give you information on when and how to enroll.
Thursday, Jan 30
What is Love? Love in our household• 7-8 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis’ The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
