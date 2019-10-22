A Matt VanHoudt pick-six for 64 yards ignited a 20-point second quarter for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and that would be all the Bucs needed en route to a 34-8 Section 2A quarterfinal win over Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
“Matt’s interception was huge," WEM head coach Mike Richards said. "We got an interception after that, and then another interception after that. So that kept it going for us and helped us get 20 points on the board which allowed us to have a nice lead heading into the half.”
Offensively, Brant Melchert was locked in from the start. The senior running back led the Bucs with 107 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
“We decided we needed to start running the ball between the tackles," Richards said. "He did a good job of just making sure he kept going forward. The field was horrendous tonight and he did a good job making sure he was going more north than south so that really helped us out.”
Richards said the poor field conditions played advantageous to the Bucs’ run-heavy offense.
“I think it helped quite a bit," Richards said. "They wanted to spread the ball and try to get to the edge and there was just no footing there for them. Trying to throw the ball is super difficult on that field. We only threw the ball eight times tonight and ran the ball around 40 times.”
A strength all season, WEM’s defense came to play once again.
“We went with our stacked defense and wanted to make sure we kept everything in front of us, especially with the way the field conditions were so that worked out for us in the long run,” Richards said. “They did a good job stepping up and taking care of business."
In addition to the pick-six, VanHoudt also recovered a fumble.
“Matt does a good job," Richards said. "He has a nose for the ball on defense. He does a very good job locating the ball on defense."
With the win, the No. 3-seeded Bucs now advance to play No. 2-seeded Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on the road at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“We played them the last four or five years, when we used to be in the same district," Richards said. "They have a good running back who brings a heavy load. They do a really good job in the back with misdirection making sure you don’t know who’s getting the ball. They’ve lost twice, otherwise the games haven’t been close.”
WEM 34, MVP 8
W - 0 20 8 8
MVP - 0 0 0 8
WEM offense - Passing: Grant McBroom 5-8, 61 yards, 1 TD … Rushing: Brant Melchert 22-107 yards, 1 TD; Nolan Wetzel 7-16, 1 TD; Jaden Taylor 13-97, 1 TD … Receiving: Nick LeMieux 4-56, 1 TD; Matt VanHoudt 1-5