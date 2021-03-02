The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, March 4
Courageous Conversations: Race Matters in Healthcare• 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. Daisey Sanchez and Charlie Mandile of HealthFinders Collaborative will speak about race and healthcare in the community. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870.
Friday, March 5
Open Speaker Meeting• 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Goodsell Observatory Open House• 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College Street. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, March 6
Cabin Fever Deep Valley Book Festival• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Northfield authors Susan Hvistendahl and Joy Riggs participate in the Cabin Fever virtual edition of the Deep Valley Book Festival. Susan Hvistendahl, susanhv@hotmail.com, 507-581-1836.
Sunday, March 7
Tuesday, March 9
DAV Chapter 20 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Veterans interested in becoming a member or wanting more info about the DAV join social hour at 5:40 p.m.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Call 507-645-9480.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science)• 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. Short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Wednesday, March 10
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.