TUESDAY, APRIL 9, 2019: In what was the first busy night on the spring sports calendar last year, several Owatonna teams were in action with the boys tennis and baseball teams emerging victorious.
The Huskies’ softball team played at home and came up short against Rochester John Marshall 6-1 in a game they allowed four unearned runs while the boys golf team opened the season against defending section champion Northfield and was out-shot 326-371 on a windy afternoon at the Owatonna County Club.
Here is the account of the tennis and baseball teams as found in the Owatonna People’s Press on Wednesday, April 10:
The Owatonna boys tennis team didn’t drop a single game at four different spots in the lineup and won its Big Nine Conference opener over Albert in a 7-0 landslide.
The Huskies dominated up and down the ladder and won each match 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles (Lincoln Maher), No. 3 singles (Cody Bussert), No. 4 singles (Mac Pilcher) and No. 2 doubles (Spencer Intress and Brendan Kath).
Making his second appearance as the team’s new top singles player, Evan Huemoeller was challenged by Grant Herfindahl, but pulled away for a straight-set victory, 6-3, 6-2.
The top singles combination of Caleb Schuler and Ethan Engel defeated Cole Indrebe and Shine Thu, 6-1, 6-3.
Owatonna moved to 2-0 and has out-scored its first two opponents, 14-0.
BASEBALL:
Owatonna 7, Rochester JM 4
ROCHESTER — The Owatonna baseball team spun straw into gold on Tuesday evening, turning three hits into seven runs in a Big Nine Conference victory over the Rockets.
The Huskies — who coaxed six walks and took advantage of four fielding errors by the Rockets — grabbed a 4-1 lead in the second inning when Jon Klecker came through in the clutch with a run-scoring hit for the second game in a row.
John Marshall (0-4 overall, 0-2 Big Nine) eventually leveled the score — thanks in large part to a home run by Braden Black — before the Huskies took the lead for good in the top of the fifth by scoring one run on an error.
Ethan Walter, Klecker and Jake Miller each produced one single to account for Owatonna’s hits. Klecker finished with a pair of RBIs while Ethan Rohman and Zach Wiese each drove in one run. Walter reached base three times and stole one base.
Owatonna sent four pitchers to the mound in a game that featured 12 combined walks between the two teams. Klecker started the game and lasted two innings before giving way to Matt Segler in the top of the third. After the Rockets tied the game, Logan Gauthier took the mound in the fifth and surrendered just one hit in 2 1/3 innings. Sol Havelka came in to record the final two outs to pick up the save.
Owatonna (2-0, 2-0) is scheduled to play again Thursday against Rochester Century at Dartts Park, but that game will almost certainly be postponed due to weather.