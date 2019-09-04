The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Sept. 4 edition of the News.
Back to it: Northfield Public Schools back in session — Northfield Public School students arrived back in school Tuesday morning for the 2019-20 school year.
“It is always special when the children come back to school,” Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said Tuesday morning.
Dundas City Council approves $1.62M contract for new City Hall — The Dundas City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a $1.62 million contract to construct a new City Hall.
The contract, with Faribault-based Procon Construction, means construction on the two-floor building can start in late September or early October.
Northfield runner helps raise more than $10,000 for Alzheimer’s awareness — A Northfield man committed to combating Alzheimer’s disease has helped raise more than $10,000 this year.
Dale Fredrickson, a man the Northfield News profiled in April, has asked donors to pledge per mile or by donation.
Becca Brinkman is 2019 DJJD Horseshoe Hunt winner — A Northfield woman captured the 2019 Defeat of Jesse James Days horseshoe Monday after nearly 20 years of participating in the annual search that includes several near-misses.
Becca Brinkman of Northfield put in substantial effort this year to win the Horseshoe Hunt’s $1,500 prize.
Other stories included Merchants Financial Group completes acquisition of First National Bank of Northfield, Subscribers will see changes to online editions, Greenvale Township lifts moratorium on single-family homes, Task force bust turns up nearly 1,000 oxycodone pills and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns, a letter and a calendar.
Coming up
Defeat of Jesse James Days
We will have coverage throughout this weekend’s Defeat of Jesse James Days.
Nfld. City Council opts for four underpasses
The Northfield City Council on Tuesday opted to have four underpasses beneath the planned roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Highway 246. Look for a story from that.
Fall sports
Northfield football plays its second game of the season at home against No. 1-ranked Owatonna, while tennis, volleyball and soccer seasons are in full swing. Look for coverage from a busy sports week in the region.
Plus
