NEW YORK — The Houston Astros acquired ace Zack Greinke on Wednesday, adding another All-Star to a formidable rotation that already included Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
The AL West leaders got Greinke in a startling trade with Arizona for four minor leaguers, a deal in which the Diamondbacks agreed to pay the Astros $26 million to cover much of the roughly $76 million the pitcher is due. It came right before the deadline to complete deals to have players eligible for the postseason.
Greinke pitched five innings earlier in the day at Yankee Stadium, giving up two runs to New York. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA this season.
The 35-year-old Greinke left the ballpark without commenting to reporters. The trade was officially announced after 5:30 p.m., following Arizona’s 7-5 loss.
The Astros won the 2017 World Series and lost the 2018 ALCS to eventual champion Boston. They loaded up again with Greinke, getting a six-time All-Star and the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner.
Greinke’s addition gives the Astros four starting pitchers with ERAs in the top 15 in the majors this year. Verlander is fifth with a 2.73 ERA, Greinke is ninth, Cole is 11th at 2.94 and Wade Miley ranks 14th at 3.06.
Verlander leads the AL in wins (14) and ERA, and Cole tops with the majors with 212 strikeouts.
Before the team confirmed the deal, Astros manager AJ Hinch didn’t want to show too much excitement while knowing he was getting one of baseball’s most consistent pitchers.
There was a palpable buzz in Houston’s clubhouse. Cole credited owner Jim Crane, general manager Jeff Luhnow and the front office staff for their hard work in making the trade happen.
“What a pickup,” Cole said. “They nailed it. They did a magnificent job.”
Arizona agreed to send Houston $24 million to offset much of the $74,161,290 Greinke is owed in salary plus $2 million to cover the assignment bonus he gets for being traded. The Diamondbacks pay the Astros $2 million on Nov. 1 for the assignment bonus and pay Houston $3,333,333 on Oct. 15 plus $10,333,333 each on July 1 in 2020 and 2021.
Greinke’s $206.5 million, six-year contract includes a $31.5 million salary for this year — which has $10,161,290 remaining — plus $32 million in each of the next two seasons. His deal defers $10.5 million in 2019 salary and $11 million in each of the next two years, and Houston assumes responsibility for the deferred money being accrued starting Thursday.
The Astros, who began the day with an eight-game division lead over Oakland, also acquired two other pitchers, getting starter Aaron Sanchez and reliever Joe Biagini from Toronto.
For Greinke, the Diamondbacks got right-handers J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin, outfielder Seth Beer and infielder Joshua Rojas.
For Biagini, Sanchez and minor league outfielder, the Blue Jays acquired outfielder Derek Fisher. The Astros also sent catcher Max Stassi to the Angels for minor league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.
Sanchez was 3-14 with a 6.07 ERA. A 2016 All-Star, the 27-year-old righty has been sidelined by fingernail problem in the past.
Biagini, 29-year-old righty, was 3-1 with one save and a 3.86 ERA in 49 games.
In a 16-year career with Kansas City, Milwaukee, the Angels, Dodgers and Diamondbacks, he’s gone 197-122.
The Diamondbacks added a pitcher for their rotation, getting Mike Leake from Seattle. He recently took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and was 9-8 with a 4.34 ERA.
Indians get big bats Puig, Reyes from Reds
The Indians added some power — and a little punch — for their playoff push.
Still chasing the homer-happy Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, Cleveland traded temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a three-team deal that landed the Indians two big bats to fill their power void — Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes.
The Indians, who have cut first-place Minnesota’s lead from 11½ games to three but haven’t had a legitimate cleanup hitter all season, dealt Bauer to the Reds for Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired the hard-hitting Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.
The three teams agreed to the seven-player swap Tuesday, but medical reports didn’t get approval until just hours before the trade deadline.
When it was done, the Indians felt good about their present and future.
Puig, who literally left Cincinnati swinging following another brawl with the Pirates on Tuesday night, and Reyes have 49 combined homers this season. They’ll give manager Terry Francona some additional lineup options as well as a needed power surge.
“The people in San Diego are devastated,” Francona said, referring to the 24-year-old Reyes, who has 27 homers this season. “Everybody said we’re getting a man in every sense of the word, and I think with Puig, a lot of people feel like we’re going to get the two best months of his career. I hope that’s the case. Genuinely excited about getting to know these guys and turn them loose.”
Bauer’s exit was nearly as stunning as his final start for Cleveland.
His trade was completed three days after the quirky right-hander with undeniable talent along with a difficult side, angrily threw a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City. Bauer called the act “childish” and was fined by Major League Baseball. It may have been the final straw for the Indians, who managed to get back five players to help in their playoff push and beyond.
Dealing Bauer is not without risk for the Indians. Though he can be challenging, Bauer is a workhorse and at times has been the club’s best pitcher this season while two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber (broken arm) and Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) have been sidelined. But Kluber and Carrasco are expected back in the weeks ahead, and the Indians have activated Danny Salazar, a 2016 All-Star whose career has been slowed by injuries.
The bold move was applauded by Indians fans, many of whom were soured by the team’s cost-cutting offseason when owner Paul Dolan demanded a slash in payroll, forcing Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff to make difficult decisions. The Indians did not re-sign All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley and made other unpopular deals.
Puig was expected to arrive in Cleveland late Wednesday. He sure had a memorable departure in Cincinnati.
The muscular outfielder was involved in another benches-clearing brawl between the Reds and Pirates, Ohio River rivals who have exchanged beanballs, taunts and a fair share of punches this season.
Puig, who had 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in his abbreviated season with the Reds, was in the middle of Tuesday’s fracas, which began with Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett rushing the Pirates’ dugout and throwing punches at anyone in his path. It was similar to the scene in April, when Puig charged a group of Pirates near home plate during a wild melee.
Francona, Antonetti and Chernoff watched the brawl unfold on a TV in the manager’s office.
Puig, who could be suspended again, has a reputation for being emotional. Francona, though, isn’t worried about him being a troublemaker.
The hulking Reyes has a big swing and is full of potential. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has hit 27 homers and 46 RBIs while batting .255 in 99 games with the Padres this season, and gives Francona a right-handed bat to complement a lineup loaded with lefties.