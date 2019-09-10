To the editor:
Alzheimer’s disease is an epidemic in America that continues to affect millions of individuals of all age groups. In 2013 over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $290 billion this year and will increase to $1.1 trillion by mid-century. No one should have to live through life with a disease that changes one’s self-identity.
All the love in the world cannot stop the slow disappearance of someone with Alzheimer’s. With no current cure and with the recent NIH governmental cutbacks in research and support, this disease will continue to cost families, care givers, and health care resources millions of dollars to control. 2,474 people died from Alzheimer’s last year right here in Minnesota!
Join us in the Alzheimer’s Association Owatonna Walk to End Alzheimer’s to end this debilitating disease, this Sunday Sept. 15 in the Radel Pavilion on the Steele County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a short program at 10 a.m. leading up to the start of the Walk. The Walk to Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer care, support and research.
We volunteer, as well as participate in the walk because we want to prevent millions of Americans from being affected by this disease. Visit www.alz.org/walktoendalzheimer’s to find out more and join us today.
MaryAnne Higgins and Deb Gillard
Co-Chairs, Owatonna Walk Planning Committee
Owatonna