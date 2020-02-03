Supporters of Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota parked a truck near the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, carrying pipeline segments signed by people who back the project. They contend that replacing the aging pipeline with new pipe will provide the safest way to carry Line 3’s oil from Alberta to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. (AP)