FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans. If they get on the field Friday night, Aug. 9, 2019 and most of them are expected to play a handful of former Vikings and current Saints will see some familiar faces on the other side. This will be the first time Bridgewater has played against the Vikings, who drafted him in the first round in 2014 and let him leave as a free agent two years ago after his massive knee injury altered plans to build their offense around him. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)