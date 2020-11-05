The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Nov. 13
Story Time• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. All adults in attendance required to wear a mask. Children over the age of 2 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day. Call ahead to reserve your spot each week: 507-789-6821.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Monday, Nov. 16
District One Hospital Auxiliary Virtual Fundraiser• Select District One Hospital as the charity during checkout. Proceeds benefit hospital patients and community health projects. See heartlandefundraising.com to shop.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Virtual Lunch & Learn: Insects in Ecosystems• 12-1 p.m., Claire LaCanne from the University of Minnesota Extension talks about the different roles insects play in our ecosystems. Register online. Molly Olson or David Foley, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.