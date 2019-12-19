WEM girls basketball overcomes sluggish first half in win over Le Sueur-Henderson
The Buccaneers are in the midst of a busy final week before winter break, and Thursday evening was the meat of a three-game sandwich this week. WEM topped Blue Earth 55-30 on Tuesday {span}and the Bucs’ second game was against the{/span} Le Sueur-Henderson Giants on Thursday.
The Giants put up a good fight in the first half — an 18-minute period Buccaneer coach Ty Kaus called “rough” — but in the end WEM overcame a sluggish start and pulled away, winning by a score of 58-30 and improving its record to 7-0.
At halftime, it didn’t look like either team would have much of a chance of approaching 60 points. The Bucs held a narrow 17-15 lead at the intermission, but their offense finally woke up in the second half and allowed them to win comfortably as they’ve done in all of their games so far this season.
“We followed up a rough first half with a much better second half,” Kaus said. “We really struggled shooting the ball in the first half and turned the ball over way too much, but we did a much better job of making the easy play in the second half and got into a much better rhythm. Brielle (Bartelt) especially had a nice second half, knocking down outside shots and attacking the basket.”
WEM’s first half performance could be attributed to its own players struggling on offense, as well as Le-Sueur Henderson’s stinginess on defense, but the Bucs finally figured out the Giants in the second half.
WEM limited its turnovers in the second half, and both teams ended up finishing with 17 in the game, but the key difference came in points off turnovers. Le Sueur-Henderson managed just two points off of 17 forced turnovers, whereas the Bucs scored 14 points off of Giants’ turnovers. WEM also outscored Le Sueur-Henderson 12-0 in second chance points, as the Bucs finished with a whopping 48 rebounds, compared to 33 for the Giants.
Before WEM’s offense heated up, the defense for the Buccaneers kept them in the game, and it stayed just as strong in the second half. Le Sueur-Henderson shot just 19% (9 of 46), while WEM made 39% (22 of 56) of their shots.
However, both teams struggled at the free throw line; the Giants made just 9 of 17 free throw attempts and the Bucs fared worse, making only 6 of 15.
When push came to shove, though, the Bucs outscored the Giants 41-15 in the second half and ran away with the game.
Brielle Bartelt led the way with 23 points and five assists, and Kylie Pittmann scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Toryn Richards led the team with 12 rebounds and also chipped in five points.
Second half surge propels BA girls basketball past Cleveland
The Cardinals hosted the Cleveland Clippers on Thursday evening and played one of their best games of the year, winning by a score of 50-39.
BA’s win was especially impressive due to how the game was trending. The Clippers led 26-20 at halftime, but after the intermission the Cardinals’ defense played perhaps its best half of basketball this season by holding Cleveland to just 13 points in the second half.
The Cardinals’ offense also stepped on the gas, increasing its output from 20 points in the first half to 30 in the second.
BA (2-5) did a great job of taking care of the ball throughout the game and finished with just 12 turnovers. On defense, the Cardinals forced the Clippers (1-4) to turn the ball over 22 times. These stats were echoed in the steals column, with BA coming up with 19 steals compared to just nine for the Clippers.
Mercedes Huerta had one of her best games of the season for the Cardinals, with 16 points, seven steals and four blocks. Kate Trump also had a strong game, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Blooming Prairie stifles Knights’ boys basketball in 82-62 win
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ boys basketball team started its season with back-to-back wins, but the Knights have since dropped five straight to some tough competition.
KW traveled to Blooming Prairie on Thursday evening for a matchup with the Awesome Blossoms, and the Blossoms handed KW its fifth consecutive loss. Blooming Prairie’s offense exploded for 53 points in the first half and the Blossoms’ defense held the Knights (2-5) to just 22 points.
With such a big lead the Blossom rested some of their starters in the second half and the Knights were able to score 40, but the halftime deficit was simply too big to erase, as KW fell by a score of 82-62.
The Knights’ Laden Nerison turned in another strong performance with 20 points, and Tate Erlandson was close behind with 17 points. Trevor Steberg added nine points, but no other KW player scored more than four.
KW’s defense had a tough night, as a total of 13 different Blooming Prairie players scored at least two points. The Blossoms were able to show off their depth after building a big halftime lead, and four players ended up reaching double digits in points.
KW’s next games will be on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Tri-City United tournament in Montgomery.