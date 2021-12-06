THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Mankato West boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Owatonna gymnastics at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester Mayo wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Northfield dance at Lakeville North Invite, TBD

Northfield wrestling at Raider Duals, 9 a.m., Hastings

New Prague girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Northfield nordic ski at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park

Hastings, Northfield, Rochester John Marshall alpine ski at Welch Village, 4 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

North St. Paul boys basketball at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Norrthfield girls hockey at Rosemount, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Northfield, Winona wrestling at Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Mankato East girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Northfield alpine ski at White Bear Lake Area, 8:30 a.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Northfield wrestling at Larry Severson Invite, 10 a.m., Northfield High School

Northfield dance at Rochester Century Invite, 11 a.m.

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato Relays, 1 p.m.

