LOCAL SCHEDULE Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, DEC. 9Northfield boys swimming and diving at Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.Northfield girls hockey at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.Mankato West boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.FRIDAY, DEC. 10Owatonna gymnastics at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.Rochester Mayo wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 11Northfield dance at Lakeville North Invite, TBDNorthfield wrestling at Raider Duals, 9 a.m., HastingsNew Prague girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.TUESDAY, DEC. 14Northfield nordic ski at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake ParkHastings, Northfield, Rochester John Marshall alpine ski at Welch Village, 4 p.m.Rochester John Marshall boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.North St. Paul boys basketball at Northfield, 7 p.m.Norrthfield girls hockey at Rosemount, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 14Northfield, Winona wrestling at Austin, 5:30 p.m.Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.Northfield boys hockey at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.Mankato East girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.Northfield boys basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.FRIDAY, DEC. 17Northfield alpine ski at White Bear Lake Area, 8:30 a.m.Northfield gymnastics at Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.Northfield girls basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 18Northfield wrestling at Larry Severson Invite, 10 a.m., Northfield High SchoolNorthfield dance at Rochester Century Invite, 11 a.m.Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato Relays, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man allegedly sells methamphetamine to undercover officer Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store COURT REPORTS: Freightliner tractor missing, pair charged in its disappearance Voting rights case vexes state Supreme Court Clerical error in library catalog sparks questions at School Board Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web ‘Chicago Fire’ Celebrates Christmas With Kidd’s Return and a Fallen Tree Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season CHS Inc. Owners Elect Five Board Members During Annual Meeting Traders watch China as other countries step up demand