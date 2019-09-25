“All government, indeed every human benefit and enjoyment, every virtue, and every prudent act, is founded on compromise and barter.”
— Edmund Burke
“But just as they did in Philadelphia when they were writing the Constitution, sooner or later, you’ve got to compromise. You’ve got to start making the compromises that arrive at a consensus and move the country forward.”
— Colin Powell
“Compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece.”
— Ludwig Erhard
“Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.”
— Albert Camus