BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 14-0

Austin 12-3

Rochester Century 11-3

Rochester Mayo 10-3

Owatonna 7-6

Albert Lea 6-8

Winona 6-8

Rochester John Marshall 5-7

Northfield 5-9

Mankato West 4-9

Red Wing 1-13

Faribault 1-13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Wing 14-2

Austin 14-3

Rochester Mayo 12-3

Rochester John Marshall 11-4

Mankato West 10-4

Mankato East 7-9

Albert Lea 6-9

Owatonna 6-9

Northfield 6-10

Rochester Century 5-10

Winona 2-14

Faribault 0-16

BOYS HOCKEY

Northfield, 30 points (11-2)

Rochester Century, 32 points (10-0)

Owatonna, 26 points (9-1)

Mankato West, 24 points (8-4)

Faribault, 20 points (6-4-2)

Albert Lea, 19 points (7-4-1)

Mankato East, 16 points (5-5)

Winona, 9 points (3-8-1)

Rochester Mayo, 6 points (3-8)

Red Wing, 4 points (2-8)

Rochester John Marshall, 2 points (1-9)

Austin, 0 points (0-12)

GIRLS HOCKEY (final)

Northfield, 38 points (11-1)

Owatonna, 38 points (16-1)

Faribault, 30 points (13-3)

Albert Lea, 22 points (8-8)

Red Wing, 21 points (8-5-1)

Mankato West, 20 points (7-7)

Mankato East, 16 points (4-11)

Austin, 14 points (7-11)

Rochester John Marshall, 10 points (5-10)

Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-13-1)

Rochester Century, 4 points (2-14)

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE (final)

Winona 8-0

Rochester Century 7-1

Northfield 7-2

Austin 5-2

Mankato East 4-4

Owatonna 4-4

Mankato West 4-4

Rochester John Marshall 4-5

Rochester Mayo 3-4

Red Wing 1-7

Faribault 1-7

Albert Lea 0-8

WRESTLING

Northfield 9-0

Faribault 8-1

Owatonna 8-1

Rochester Mayo 7-3

Albert Lea 5-4

Mankato West 5-4

Winona 3-6

Mankato East 3-6

Rochester John Marshall 1-8

Austin 1-8

Rochester Century 0-9

