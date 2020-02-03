BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato East 14-0
Austin 12-3
Rochester Century 11-3
Rochester Mayo 10-3
Owatonna 7-6
Albert Lea 6-8
Winona 6-8
Rochester John Marshall 5-7
Northfield 5-9
Mankato West 4-9
Red Wing 1-13
Faribault 1-13
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Wing 14-2
Austin 14-3
Rochester Mayo 12-3
Rochester John Marshall 11-4
Mankato West 10-4
Mankato East 7-9
Albert Lea 6-9
Owatonna 6-9
Northfield 6-10
Rochester Century 5-10
Winona 2-14
Faribault 0-16
BOYS HOCKEY
Northfield, 30 points (11-2)
Rochester Century, 32 points (10-0)
Owatonna, 26 points (9-1)
Mankato West, 24 points (8-4)
Faribault, 20 points (6-4-2)
Albert Lea, 19 points (7-4-1)
Mankato East, 16 points (5-5)
Winona, 9 points (3-8-1)
Rochester Mayo, 6 points (3-8)
Red Wing, 4 points (2-8)
Rochester John Marshall, 2 points (1-9)
Austin, 0 points (0-12)
GIRLS HOCKEY (final)
Northfield, 38 points (11-1)
Owatonna, 38 points (16-1)
Faribault, 30 points (13-3)
Albert Lea, 22 points (8-8)
Red Wing, 21 points (8-5-1)
Mankato West, 20 points (7-7)
Mankato East, 16 points (4-11)
Austin, 14 points (7-11)
Rochester John Marshall, 10 points (5-10)
Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-13-1)
Rochester Century, 4 points (2-14)
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE (final)
Winona 8-0
Rochester Century 7-1
Northfield 7-2
Austin 5-2
Mankato East 4-4
Owatonna 4-4
Mankato West 4-4
Rochester John Marshall 4-5
Rochester Mayo 3-4
Red Wing 1-7
Faribault 1-7
Albert Lea 0-8
WRESTLING
Northfield 9-0
Faribault 8-1
Owatonna 8-1
Rochester Mayo 7-3
Albert Lea 5-4
Mankato West 5-4
Winona 3-6
Mankato East 3-6
Rochester John Marshall 1-8
Austin 1-8
Rochester Century 0-9