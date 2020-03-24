To the editor:
I am not sure who I should send this to but hopefully you can forward it to the right person.
Thursday morning about 1 a.m., after being on the road all day, we stopped at Owatonna’s Holiday Gas station. After using the restroom I had washed my hands and was using the paper towel to open doors, I am not usually that cautious but it’s a different world out there today.
About 10 minutes down the road I realized my wedding ring was missing so we returned to the gas station to look for it. I didn’t find it, so I left my name and number with the clerk.
Back on the road about 15 minutes later I received a call saying that a gentleman had found it outside the door on the sidewalk. He didn’t leave his name but I would like to thank him and the clerk working for their actions. It is great to know there are still honest people alive and well.
Thank you.
Jan Simonson
Minneapolis