The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for Twitter to suspend President Trump’s account after he tweeted a video of Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, which claims she partied on the anniversary of 9/11.
Omar responded on Twitter, saying the now-deleted video was from a Congressional Black Caucus event days after 9/11, and asked Twitter what the site was doing to “combat the misinformation.”
Jaylani Hussein from CAIR Minnesota said it has become a pattern for President Trump to unfairly target the congresswoman and the website needs to be held accountable.
“The first thing is here we go again, here is a president who is continuously targeting a member of Congress with false information,” Hussein said. “All of the information that is creating the fear in our communities that is inciting violence against our communities are all being shared and used on social media. And Twitter has to be able to respond and delete this tweet.”
A representative from Twitter told MPR News that the social media site did not take action on the tweet.
The tweet from President Trump remains on his Twitter account, saying Omar will cause him to win Minnesota in 2020. The link to the tweeted video indicates it’s been removed.