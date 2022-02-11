WORD ON THE STREET: What is your all-time favorite song from a movie soundtrack?

Since “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks, we asked our readers in the 507 what their all-time favorites songs from a movie soundtrack are. Here are some of the answers we received:

Kendra Wilson:

I’ve always loved midnight city by m83 from the movie warm bodies soundtrack

Amanda Schultz:

“Don’t you forget about me” simple minds- breakfast club.

Nancy Bach Mowry:

Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — The Lion King

Emily Kahnke:

I will never not love the entire Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack

Jessica Kusick:

Pocahontas soundtrack

Matt Gillard:

Tiny Dancer in Almost Famous. It was the best scene in the movie and it made me actually hear Tiny Dancer for the 1st time. I am sure there are many other songs, but that one was the first to come to mind.

Kimberly Baldwin Wencl:

The Way We Were by Barbra Streisand

Debbie Rosecke:

Unchained Melody

Shari Christianson Miller:

The Lord of the Rings, The Nativity

Samuel Vanderpoel:

You’re the Best Around from Karate Kid

Joy Allen:

Music from the Greatest Showman!!

Jennifer Gehring:

The whole Baz Lurhmann’s Romeo + Juliet soundtrack was a CD player staple for multiple years after it was released. It was 90s gold.

Kathy Dow:

My Heart Will Go On....Titanic

Josh Billings:

Well the movie trailer to 9 had welcome home playing. Although they didn’t play it in the actual movie. Does that count?

Joanne Wait-Williams:

The Sounds of Music

James Cody:

“In the city” by Joe Walsh on “The Warriors” soundtrack.

Melissa Bauer:

“The Circle Of Life” from the 1994 movie The Lion King.

Oogami Stech:

“Walk on by” by Isaac Hayes, from the movie Dead Presidents

Lori Boeckman:

‘(Now I’ve had) The Time of my Life’ ‘Dirty Dancing’

