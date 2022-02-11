Since “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks, we asked our readers in the 507 what their all-time favorites songs from a movie soundtrack are. Here are some of the answers we received:
Kendra Wilson:
I’ve always loved midnight city by m83 from the movie warm bodies soundtrack
Amanda Schultz:
“Don’t you forget about me” simple minds- breakfast club.
Nancy Bach Mowry:
Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — The Lion King
Emily Kahnke:
I will never not love the entire Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack
Jessica Kusick:
Pocahontas soundtrack
Matt Gillard:
Tiny Dancer in Almost Famous. It was the best scene in the movie and it made me actually hear Tiny Dancer for the 1st time. I am sure there are many other songs, but that one was the first to come to mind.
Kimberly Baldwin Wencl:
The Way We Were by Barbra Streisand
Debbie Rosecke:
Unchained Melody
Shari Christianson Miller:
The Lord of the Rings, The Nativity
Samuel Vanderpoel:
You’re the Best Around from Karate Kid
Joy Allen:
Music from the Greatest Showman!!
Jennifer Gehring:
The whole Baz Lurhmann’s Romeo + Juliet soundtrack was a CD player staple for multiple years after it was released. It was 90s gold.
Kathy Dow:
My Heart Will Go On....Titanic
Josh Billings:
Well the movie trailer to 9 had welcome home playing. Although they didn’t play it in the actual movie. Does that count?
Joanne Wait-Williams:
The Sounds of Music
James Cody:
“In the city” by Joe Walsh on “The Warriors” soundtrack.
Melissa Bauer:
“The Circle Of Life” from the 1994 movie The Lion King.
Oogami Stech:
“Walk on by” by Isaac Hayes, from the movie Dead Presidents
Lori Boeckman:
‘(Now I’ve had) The Time of my Life’ ‘Dirty Dancing’