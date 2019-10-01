BIG 9 CONFERENCE

FOOTBALL

Red Division

Owatonna, 3-0

Mankato West, 4-1

Rochester Century, 3-1

Rochester Mayo, 2-2

Rochester John Marshall, 2-2

New Prague, 0-4

Northfield, 0-5

Blue Division

Winona, 5-0

Mankato East, 3-2

Byron, 2-2

Austin, 2-2

Kasson-Mantorville, 2-2

Faribault, 1-3

Albert Lea, 0-3

BOYS SOCCER

Austin, 25 points

Northfield, 22 points

Mankato West, 22 points

Faribault, 16 points

Rochester Century, 16 points

Rochester Mayo, 15 points

Owatonna, 13 points

Mankato East, 10 points

Albert Lea, 7 points

Winona, 3 points

Rochester John Marshall, 4 points

Red Wing, 1 point

GIRLS SOCCER

Mankato West, 27 points

Owatonna, 24 points

Mankato East, 22 points

Rochester Century, 21 points

Northfield, 16 points

Rochester Mayo, 13 points

Austin, 12 points

Albert Lea, 9 points

Rochester John Marshall, 7 points

Red Wing, 6 points

Winona, 3 points

Faribault, 0 points

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE

Rochester Century 6-0

Mankato East, 4-1

Northfield, 4-1

Rochester John Marshall, 3-2

Rochester Mayo, 3-2

Red Wing, 2-2

Mankato West, 2-3

Winona, 2-3

Austin, 1-3

Owatonna, 1-3

Faribault, 1-5

Albert Lea, 0-4

GIRLS TENNIS (final)

Rochester Mayo, 11-0

Rochester Century, 10-1

Owatonna, 8-3

Rochester John Marshall, 8-3

Mankato West, 8-3

Mankato East, 6-5

Northfield, 5-6

Winona, 4-7

Albert Lea, 2-9

Austin, 2-9

Red Wing, 1-8

Faribault, 1-10

VOLLEYBALL

Northfield, 6-0

Mankato West, 7-1

Rochester Mayo, 5-1

Faribault, 5-2

Winona, 4-4

Rochester John Marshall, 3-3

Mankato East, 3-3

Austin, 2-4

Rochester Century, 2-4

Owatonna, 2-4

Red Wing, 0-6

Albert Lea, 0-7

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

FOOTBALL

White Division

Blooming Prairie 2-0

Randolph 1-1

Goodhue 1-1

Bethlehem Academy 1-1

Medford 1-1

Kenyon-Wanamingo 0-2

VOLLEYBALL

Mabel-Canton, 15-0

Spring Grove, 11-3

Grand Meadow, 8-3-1

Randolph, 5-2

Lanesboro, 6-6

LeRoy-Ostrander, 4-6

Schaeffer Academy, 3-6

Kingsland, 3-6

Houston, 2-10

Hope Lutheran, 0-0

Lyle-Pacelli, 1-7

Glenville-Emmons, 0-9

