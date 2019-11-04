For 81 years, the Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis Club has been recognizing 4-H clubs in Goodhue County, selecting and announcing a 4-H “Club of the Year” every October at the Kiwanis 4-H Club Banquet. Kiwanis members choose the 4-H Club of the Year through a selection process, based on each club’s submitted application and evaluation of the clubs activities throughout the year. The esteemed award is given to a 4-H club that has shown exemplary involvement of all its members, development of its youth leaders and generosity shown to its community. This year eight of the clubs submitted applications for the award. From food drives to tie blankets our 4-H clubs around the county have contributed in many ways to their communities. This year’s 4-H Club of the Year goes to the Holden Hi Lites! The Holden Hi Lites have 52 members and pride themselves on their community involvement. This year they participated in their community by assisting with the Kenyon Community Food Drive, Adopt-A-Highway, creating tie blankets, and writing notes of thanks to Veterans. The Kiwanis were especially impressed by their work with the food drive – the youth and their families collected over 600 lbs of food from area residents and delivered it all to the Kenyon Food Shelf. Each of Goodhue County’s 19 4-H clubs is invited to send as many 4-H members and adults as they would like to the banquet to represent their club. This year’s banquet was held Oct. 22 at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. The dinner was home-made by the cooking team of First United Methodist Church. 4-H is very fortunate to have such a long standing relationship with the Kiwanis. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County 4-H)