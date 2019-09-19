“Truly, truly I say to you, whatever you ask of the Father in my name, he will give it to you.”
— John 16:23
Have you ever had a day when you were overwhelmed with the feeling of being overwhelmed? I believe that pretty much everyone has days like that.
Some time ago, I was walking to pick up my two sons from daycare, and I was feeling overwhelmed. It was a week like any other, except that I just felt overwhelmed and all the other emotions that go along with it: run down, unworthy, ineffective, sad, and tired.
So, I turned to the Lord in prayer. I started by asking him to hear me. I prayed that he would take my burdens. I prayed that he would help me make it through. I prayed that he would take my fears. As I was pouring out my heart to him, something happened: the words of a psalm we’ve been studying came to my lips – Psalm 27, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” With those words, my prayer changed too. I started praying that God would be exactly who he promised to be — my light and salvation — and that it would be true whether I could feel his presence or not.
Today, for a little while, I want to explore that change.
Pastor Norman Nagel wrote something that comes to mind, in his sermon on John 16:23.
“Today we have only considered prayer as asking, but it is infinitely more. Prayer is, first, an act of worship. We open ourselves to God. Guided by His Word, we point ourselves in His direction. Prayer is an answer to God’s word of saving, life-giving love in Christ. In prayer we make reply to Him, giving Him back our love, our adoration, or praise, our loyalty, our lives. As we pray we are in contact with God our Father through Christ, and therein we are made strong as His children. The more we pray, the stronger we are. We can only breathe out as often as we breathe in. Prayer is the heartbeat of the Christian life. As we are alive in Christ, we pray.”
We can only breathe out as often as we breathe in. We take in the Scriptures; we send out our prayers. We receive God’s Word, and then we pray God’s Word. And the most remarkable thing happens: our prayers change. We begin to ask for that which God is promising to give. We begin to long for that which God desires to pour out.
It’s not that what we ask for is always bad; no, not at all. Instead, it’s that we can begin to trust in a greater truth: whatever we might ask for, we believe that what God gives is “infinitely more than all we ask or imagine” (Ephesians 3:20).