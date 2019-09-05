Organizational transitions, however inconspicuous, should be noted. Recent news of companies closing and opening can be troubling or joyous, depending on one’s perception of the events.
Hospitality House of Owatonna, Inc., might be one many would consider having an inconspicuous presence in our midst. But, for 12 years, first as an idea based upon an “inconvenient truth,” then a budding operational facility, to one that has made an impression on our community and the guests that have been served over those years.
An early board member, Joleen Sherrets, became the house manager after a shake-out period, as we refined our purpose and mission. In the years since, she has been an unshakable and remarkable leader of an organization that, by some standards, should not have lived let alone be viable. Her leadership style, her ability to meet the challenges that confront most not-for-profit organizations, her passion and compassion with men who quite literally had little in the way of meeting their own personal challenges associated with homelessness — and all the tribulations that created it — have been mightily served.
As of Aug. 31, 2019, Joleen has retired as house manager, Hospitality House of Owatonna, Inc. There comes with the departure of a noteworthy person in any organization a bit of trepidation – a bit of concern – about the future of the organization. But, if the organization has performed its diligence with respect to its future, the organization will not only survive, but thrive.
Ashley Von Ruden, a loyal and effective “staffer” has been appointed by the HHO Board to be its next house manager. Ashley, like Joleen, possesses the ability to extend “tough love” to those who find HHO as an island in their own sea of homelessness. She enjoys the respect of current and former guests, and the Board believes Ashley will maintain the quality reputation the House currently enjoys.
Ashley will be ably assisted by Angela Terpstra, who has been named program coordinator. Angie’s role will be to guide fund development and other outreach activities that are so important to an organization that relies solely on the generosity and beneficence of people, as we shun government funds for any part of our operation.
Rounding out HHO staffing, going forward, are those part-time employees who constitute our overnight staff.
Thus, while trepidation may creep into thought and conversation about the future of Hospitality House of Owatonna, Inc., one must also consider that that future has an undeniable brightness!
Finally, we believe that we were ordained, if you will, by the grace and spirit of Almighty God. We believed it in 2007 and we continue to believe it now, perhaps in even greater measure as we consider where we were, what’s happened, and what we are like, now. God will not allow us to fail.
We hope that same spirit will continue to bring us to mind during your periods of prayer and discernment; and, when you are deciding on your expressions of philanthropy.