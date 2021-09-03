The Cleveland Clippers short history in 11-man football hasn't always been pleasant and certainly hasn't been easy, but the Clippers, who are built around a senior group that has dealt with the transition firsthand, started the 2021 campaign with a bang. Cleveland traveled to Wabasha to take on the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons and ran away with a 41-0 victory.
"The Clipper seniors have played a few very hard years playing older, bigger competition, but now Cleveland has the experience, strength and speed," said coach Erik Hermanson. "Our players have really put in the time in the weight room this off season, and it will pay off on the field this fall."
The Clippers started the game red hot, as Jackson Meyer picked off the Falcon's opening pass of the game and ran it back 45-yards for a touchdown.
Cleveland put two more touchdowns on the board in the first quarter — the first a pass from Meyer to Carter Dylla for a 6-yard score. Later in the quarter, that same connection paid off once more as Dylla took a pass from Meyer 68 yards to the house.
In the second quarter, the defense came through once more when Carter Barto sacked the Falcons' quarterback in the end zone for a safety. Before the half concluded, the Meyer to Dylla connection once again came through, as Dylla took another pass 45-yards for a score, putting the Clippers up 29-0 going into halftime.
The defense completely shut down the Wabasha-Kellogg offense all night as Cleveland relied on experience in the trenches.
"The Cleveland line, made of four seniors and a junior, dominated both sides of the line all night," said Hermanson.
Tommy Kennedy extended the Clipper lead in the third with an 11-yard touchdown run and in the fourth quarter, Cleveland capped off the scoring with a Henry Strobel 5-yard touchdown run.
As a team, the Clippers passed for 143 yards with Meyer completing 4-6 attempts for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Black Gibbs went 1-2 for 13 yards.
Cleveland finished the night with 204 rushing yards on 40 attempts with Strobal gaining 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Colin Krenik gaining 41 yards on 11 carries. Kennedy finished with 50 yards and a touchdown while Meyer gained 18 yards on six attempts.
Dylla finished the night with four catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Kale Kelley snagged the other completed pass for 13 yards.
Cleveland will return to the field Friday, Sep. 10, as the team hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Kickoff in Cleveland is scheduled for 7 p.m.