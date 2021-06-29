Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, July 1
Handmade Poetry Books• 1-2 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Ages 13 and up. Member $24, non-member $30. Supply fee $5. Register by June 26, call 507-332-7372 ext. 1 or 4, or stop in during open hours.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Seven at Seven Concert Series features Old Country Boys• 7 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Friday, July 2
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Open Skate• 6-9 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.$5 open skate, $3 skate rentals.
Saturday, July 3
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, July 4
North Morristown Fourth of July Celebration• 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m., At North Morristown Fairgrounds, directly across the street from Trinity Lutheran’s school and church buildings. Music, dancing, food, kiddie rides and games, and more. Parade at 10 a.m., Fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 5
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault, for lunch and socialization.
American Legion Post 43 Membership Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, July 6
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault. Chicken wings served with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Gardens of Castle Rock, 26601 Chippendale Ave., Northfield. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 6th St. NW, Faribault. Chili, Toasty dog, fruit, relishes and cake.
Wednesday, July 7
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.