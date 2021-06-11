Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Sunday, June 13
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 2 p.m., ASL performance June 17. Audio described/sensory friendly show June 16 at 7:30 p.m (tickets $5). Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 with any questions.
Monday, June 14
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault Elks Flag Day Ceremony• 5:30 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Learn about the history of the American flag.
American Legion, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts Flag Retirement Ceremony• 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. On the east end of the American Legion.
Tuesday, June 15
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Free Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, potato wedges, fruit, cake
Rice SWCD Informational Meeting: Farmers Protecting Bridgewater Streams Project — 5-7 p.m., L&M Bar & Grill & Patio, 224 Railway St. N, Dundas. RSVP to the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District at 507-332-5408 by June 8.
Acrylic Paint Journal Series -Landscape Elements• 6:30-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Students in grades 7-12 and adults. Member $48/non-member $60. Supply fee $30. https://paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Wednesday, June 16
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Meetings are being held in person at the Owatonna VFW Hall (with masks and social distancing observed) and by Zoom invite.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
RCHS Open Museum• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf•12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Rice SWCD Native Plant Sale Pick Up• 12-4 p.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault. Curbside pick-up.
Family Night-Karaoke, Ninja Anywhere, Gaga Ball & games• 6-9 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 7:30 p.m., Audio described/sensory friendly show (tickets $5). PCA: 507-332-7372.
Thursday, June 17
RCHS Open Museum• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Cardboard Boat Race• 5 p.m., Faribault Family Aquatic Center. Registration due June 17 at noon.
Mayor’s Reception• 5-7 p.m., 310 Event Venue, 310 Central Ave., Faribault. Light refreshments and conversation with Faribault residents, mayor.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Faribault BMX Race• 7 p.m., South Alexander Park, 909 Seventh Ave., Faribault. Registration at 5:30 p.m.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Music by Gold Star Band. Beer garden open during concert.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 7:30 p.m., ASL performance. PCA: 507-332-7372.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Friday, June 18
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
RCHS Open Museum• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Craft Show• 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Cruising the Faribault Area• 6 p.m., Meet at Faribault Middle School, 710 7th St. SW, Faribault. Arrive by 5:40 for line up.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Open Skate• 6-9 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.$5 open skate, $3 skate rentals. .
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 7:30 p.m., PCA: 507-332-7372.
Saturday, June 19
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
RCHS Open Museum• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 2 p.m., PCA: 507-332-7372.
Heritage Days Grand Parade• 6:15 p.m., Second Ave. NW — 13th St. to Central Park
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Drive-In Dairy Days• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Steele County ADA malts and fair food vendors. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. horse and hitch rides, kiddie train rides, comm ed craft tent and petting zoo.