In this May 29, 2019, file photo, core samples show the mineral deposits sought after by miners at the site of the Polymet copper-nickel mine in Hoyt Lakes, Minn. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has put two key permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine on hold ahead of a hearing next month. The appeals court says the Department of Natural Resources failed to adequately consider two important developments that happened after the agency issued the permits. (AP)