WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

Faribault gymnastics at Northfield, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

Northfield nordic ski at Theodore Wirth Park, noon

Northfield wrestling at New Prague, 5 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Mankato West, 5:15 p.m.

Austin boys swim and dive at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester Mayo boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 2 p.m.

St. Michael-Albertville, Byron wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Northfield, Winona wrestling at Rochester Mayo, 10 a.m.

Rochester Mayo boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

Northfield boys basketball at Faribault, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Rochester Century girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Northfield boys alpine ski at Section 6A meet, Buck Hill Ski Area

Northfield diving at Big 9 championship, noon, (virtual)

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Northfield girls alpine ski at Section 6A meet, Buck Hill Ski Area

Northfield girls hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Owatonna girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Northfield gymnastics at Austin, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Northfield dance at Section 1AAA meet, TBD, Bloomington Kennedy High School

Northfield swimming at Big 9 championships, 12:30 p.m. (virtual)

Northfield, Stillwater wrestling at Albert Lea, 1 p.m.

Austin girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

