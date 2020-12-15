book walk kids

A group of children participated in the book walk while enjoying their own hot chocolate. The photo was shared on the Janesville Beautification Facebook page, which will get them entered in a drawing for a copy of the book and a pizza. (Photo courtesy of Janesville Beautification Facebook)

 By BAILEY GRUBISH bailey.grubish@apgsomn.com

Janesville Matters is hosting a book walk in downtown Janesville for families from now through Dec. 26.

There are 12 Christmas trees placed around Main Street with each tree containing a portion of the book and props that coordinate with those specific pages.

"Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree," written by Robert Barry, which demonstrates sharing and recycling, was chosen to be the book on the trees.

“We were just trying to come up with COVID-19 friendly activities when we can’t do anything else,” Janesville Beautification Co-President Deanna Summers said. “We just thought it would be such a great COVID-19 activity.”

The book walk starts at the Janesville Post Office and ends at Ms. Mac's Antique shop, creating a loop of the main street in town.

Janesville book walk

Families can enjoy the Janesville Matters book walk from now through Dec. 26. The walk starts at the Janesville post office and continues down the east side of the street heading south to comeback on the west side of main street to complete the loop at Ms. Mac's Antique shop. (Bailey Grubish/Southernminn.com)

As families explore the trees they are encouraged to post pictures of themselves on the Janesville Beautification Facebook page, which gets their names put into a drawing for a copy of the book and a pizza for the family.

“It’s a Christmas book that we didn't think a lot of people had read,” Summers said of why the book was chosen. “Then the fact that we had 12 trees on Main Street, lent itself well to this book since it's about a Christmas tree.”

The activity that allows families to walk the streets of Janesville and get out of the house while students are home distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach Reporter Bailey Grubish at 507-837-5451 or follow her on Twitter @wcnbailey. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Load comments