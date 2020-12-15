Janesville Matters is hosting a book walk in downtown Janesville for families from now through Dec. 26.
There are 12 Christmas trees placed around Main Street with each tree containing a portion of the book and props that coordinate with those specific pages.
"Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree," written by Robert Barry, which demonstrates sharing and recycling, was chosen to be the book on the trees.
“We were just trying to come up with COVID-19 friendly activities when we can’t do anything else,” Janesville Beautification Co-President Deanna Summers said. “We just thought it would be such a great COVID-19 activity.”
The book walk starts at the Janesville Post Office and ends at Ms. Mac's Antique shop, creating a loop of the main street in town.
As families explore the trees they are encouraged to post pictures of themselves on the Janesville Beautification Facebook page, which gets their names put into a drawing for a copy of the book and a pizza for the family.
“It’s a Christmas book that we didn't think a lot of people had read,” Summers said of why the book was chosen. “Then the fact that we had 12 trees on Main Street, lent itself well to this book since it's about a Christmas tree.”
The activity that allows families to walk the streets of Janesville and get out of the house while students are home distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.