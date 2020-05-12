In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez walks past Chris Cotillo, center, Red Sox beat writer for MassLive.com, prior to a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Cotillo raised tens of thousands of dollars in 2020 by selling autographed baseball memorabilia he had collected as a teen and that others donated for the auction. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)