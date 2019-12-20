In this June 22, 2017 file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows a silver carp that was caught in the Illinois Waterway approximately nine miles away from Lake Michigan. Two invasive silver carp have been caught in southwestern Minnesota, marking the first confirmed discovery of the jumping fish in that area. They were netted this week only about 120 yards north of the Iowa border on the Ocheyedan River in Nobles County. (AP)