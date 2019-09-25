OWATONNA — It’s mid-September and Owatonna Public Schools have been in session with a robust sense of excitement and anticipation for a fruitful 2019-20 school year.
With that said our core commitments of providing high quality teaching and learning, enhancing 21st century learners within a safe and caring community with an equity focus is in full swing. As a reflection of our commitments, it is amazing to see reminders of our equity mindset impacting not only our school district, but our community.
This summer Owatonna teachers and leaders engaged in CLEAR Training which emphasized Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Teaching practices with a strategic focus on equity and achievement. Likewise, for the 2019-20 school year, the school district has expanded Courageous Community Leaders and Educator cohorts in partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato. We have also embraced a community partnership event with many community agencies in addition to the Greater Mankato Diversity Council called Better Together. This event is open to all community members are invited to thought-partner and collaborate on changing the landscape for racial equity.
What we know about our commitment to racial equity in Owatonna is that it is evolving and aspiring to build relationships. Throughout this school year, we will continue to embrace hard conversations about race with many stakeholders. Our focus is to continue to be learners and ambassadors to equitable processes, policies, and systems. We continue to be responsive to confronting and undoing severe racial inequities in our schools and school systems, we are focused and must create opportunities for teachers, leaders, staff and community members to engage in productive discussions about questions that many are learning to consider. We encourage our community to work alongside each other and to embrace our similarities and our differences. We inspire excellence in every learner, every day, regardless of our role in Owatonna. Let’s continue to validate, affirm, build and bridge through a focused equity mindset. We are #owatonnaproud.
For more information or to be part of the change, please contact Dr. Martina Wagner, Education Equity Coordinator for Owatonna Public Schools