On Oct. 10, the Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol held its annual Cadet Competition at Bethel University in St. Paul. A press release states eight squadrons from Minnesota fielded nine teams to compete in events aimed at evaluating every aspect of Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Programs including: physical fitness, drill and ceremonies proficiency, uniform inspection, teamwork and communication skills, and Civil Air Patrol academic knowledge and concepts.
The Civil Air Patrol Stanton Composite Squadron, based at Stanton Airfield in Stanton, fielded a team of six cadets: Cadet TSgt. William Argabright, Cadet 1st Lt. Braeden Kluzak, Mckenna Mikulecky, Cadet Capt. Emma Scholes, Cadet 1st Lt. William Wagner, and Cadet MSgt. August Wagner. Together this team earned six trophies including the coveted first place overall, a recognition as the best Civil Air Patrol color guard in the Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. The release states in addition to their overall win, the team also won second place in Team Leadership, second place for Uniform Inspection, second place for Physical Fitness, first place in the written exam, and high score in the mile run – male, an individual award earned by Cadet TSgt. William Argabright.