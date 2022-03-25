...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In honor of Women's History Month, we asked our readers in the 507 what woman inspires them the most. Here are some of the answers we received:
Carrie Miller:
My mother because she is hard working, caring and loving to all she meets. She is there for me and the kids whenever I may need her and she is willing to drop anything and help when needed. She is the most caring and loving mother and grandmother and puts my kids needs above her own. We all love her so much and would be so lost without her!! I could go on and on about my mother. So thankful God put her in my life and chose her and my dad to adopt me almost 30 years ago!!
Marcia Anderson Hinz:
Jane Goodall. She needs no explaining.
Karen Duncan:
Maya Angelou. She endured so much, yet exuded such joy. She used her writing to give voice to the full range of the human experience and to empower and lift people up.
Tanya Henson:
My 3 business partners: Nicole Arndt, Lauren Kozelka and Lisa Olson Cochran. They teach me everyday how strong women can work together, support each other and believe in each other. Thank you ladies.
